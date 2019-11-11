INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 215 / 2019

11. 11. 2019

Unit 2 is in operation at planned power. Operators disconnected Unit 1 from the transmission grid. The auxiliary systems are working in accordance with the operation needs of individual units.

Operators disconnected Unit 1 from the transmission grid. The reason for this was increased turbo generator vibration, very likely due to fluctuations in outside temperatures. The work is not related to the primary, i.e. nuclear circuit.

Increased vibration of some parts of Unit 1 steam turbine was recorded by operators at the weekend. Currently, the turbine generator is shut down and the reactor at thirty percent power. Today, turbine experts will carry out the first part of the tests. Further inspections will take place after the turbine has cooled and the reactor has been shut down. Connection of the unit to the transmission system will depend on their results.



Information on parameters at Unit 1:

Turbine generator output - 0 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 542 857 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

Unit is in operation

Turbine generator output - 1098 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 870 087 MWh

Marek Sviták

Spokesman of the ČEZ Group

Nuclear Power Plant Temelín